Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 8,607 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 161,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 70,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,942. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

