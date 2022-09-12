Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.