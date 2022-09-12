Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 9,424 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,576 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.