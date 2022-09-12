Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.48 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $15.77 billion $827.28 million -6.12

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 167 1020 3300 46 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.38%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 51.87%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -12.32% 318.46% -7.67%

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.