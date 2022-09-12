MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 43.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 547,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the period.

MGNX stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.96. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.