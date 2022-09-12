MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
MacroGenics Trading Down 0.2 %
MGNX stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.96. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $28.09.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
