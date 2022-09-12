Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.40 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

