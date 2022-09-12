Mairs & Power Inc. Invests $214,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.