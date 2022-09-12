Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.70 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.