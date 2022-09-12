Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $354.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

