Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $290.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

