Mairs & Power Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $10,851,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $421.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

