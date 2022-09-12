Mairs & Power Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $85.45 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.