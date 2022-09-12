Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MPC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $100.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

