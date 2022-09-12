Mark Godsy Sells 20,000 Shares of Exro Technologies Inc (TSE:EXRO.TRT) Stock

Exro Technologies Inc (TSE:EXRO.TRT – Get Rating) Director Mark Godsy sold 20,000 shares of Exro Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,100 shares in the company, valued at C$232,852.

Mark Godsy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mark Godsy sold 10,000 shares of Exro Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$9,200.00.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Exro Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.55.

