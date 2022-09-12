Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marriott International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

