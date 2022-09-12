Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

