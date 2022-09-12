Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Masco by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

