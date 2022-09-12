MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $37.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

