Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medifast by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 326,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

Medifast Announces Dividend

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $236.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MED. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.