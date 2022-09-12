MEI Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for MEI Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

