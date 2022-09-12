MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.