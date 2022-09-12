MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.45. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

