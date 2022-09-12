Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

