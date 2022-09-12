Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $264.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.45. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

