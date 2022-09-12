MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given New GBX 680 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 680 ($8.22) in a report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
MJ Gleeson Trading Up 1.1 %
LON GLE opened at GBX 445 ($5.38) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 505.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 561.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 433 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The stock has a market cap of £259.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.74.
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
