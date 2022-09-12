MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given New GBX 680 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 680 ($8.22) in a report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Trading Up 1.1 %

LON GLE opened at GBX 445 ($5.38) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 505.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 561.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 433 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The stock has a market cap of £259.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.74.

Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson

About MJ Gleeson

In related news, insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($62,832.29). In other news, insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,832.29). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Insiders purchased 510,037 shares of company stock valued at $262,719,610 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.