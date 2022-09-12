MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 680 at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 680 ($8.22) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.81% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 445 ($5.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 505.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 561.94. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 433 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The stock has a market cap of £259.46 million and a PE ratio of 717.74.
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
