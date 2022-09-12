Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

