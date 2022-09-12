Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $250.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,633 shares of company stock worth $49,086,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

