MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in MSCI by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MSCI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $491.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.59. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

