NanoXplore (GRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
NanoXplore Stock Up 2.2 %
GRA opened at C$3.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.75. The company has a market cap of C$619.49 million and a PE ratio of -34.40. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$9.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.
About NanoXplore
