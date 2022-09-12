NanoXplore (GRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NanoXplore Stock Up 2.2 %

GRA opened at C$3.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.75. The company has a market cap of C$619.49 million and a PE ratio of -34.40. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$9.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

