Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/30/2022 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $31.03 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

