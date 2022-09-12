Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/30/2022 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2022 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2022 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Napco Security Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NSSC opened at $31.03 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
