Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $233.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

