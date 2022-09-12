Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,703.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 679,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 642,292 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

