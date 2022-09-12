Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $249.85 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.12.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

