Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (NDM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.80 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 2.7 %

NDM opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

