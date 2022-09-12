Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 243.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.64. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

