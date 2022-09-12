NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $91,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $168.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

