Oasis Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

