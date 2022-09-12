Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Acquires C$31,579.20 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Loukas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,579.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 807,310 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,067.98.

Stephen Loukas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Stephen Loukas bought 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,889.00.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$10.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$882.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.88. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 4.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.