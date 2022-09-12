Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarGurus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.1 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CarGurus to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CarGurus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CarGurus by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.