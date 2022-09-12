Oppenheimer Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $39.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 56.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $105,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 89.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 485,765 shares during the period.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
