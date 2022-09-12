Oppenheimer Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Freshpet Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $39.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 56.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $105,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 89.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 485,765 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.