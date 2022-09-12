Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of AIMC opened at $39.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 142.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,661,000 after acquiring an additional 123,852 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after acquiring an additional 726,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

