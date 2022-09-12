Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,769,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 232,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $477,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $75.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

