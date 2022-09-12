Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,527.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 5,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allen Hugli purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

PTVE opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

