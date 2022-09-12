Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.00 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

