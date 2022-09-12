Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

