Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,937,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,684,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $278.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

