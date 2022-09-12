Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,581,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308,317 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,853,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

