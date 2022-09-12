Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 652.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity stock opened at $258.45 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day moving average is $200.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

