Peloton Interactive (PTON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $9.75. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $35.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

8/22/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $10.31 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $118.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 283,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 224,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

